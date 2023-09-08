Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -11.63 in relation to its previous close of 0.31. However, the company has experienced a -21.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-12 that Much like baseball, the investing game yields success through mitigated failure, which brings us to the topic of doomed stocks to avoid. No matter who you are, you will never achieve a perfect lifetime record in the capital market.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) is $11.46, The public float for VINO is 6.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VINO on September 08, 2023 was 112.36K shares.

VINO’s Market Performance

The stock of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) has seen a -21.88% decrease in the past week, with a -37.83% drop in the past month, and a -57.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 36.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.55% for VINO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.84% for VINO’s stock, with a -71.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VINO Trading at -43.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.61%, as shares sank -39.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINO fell by -21.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4065. In addition, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. saw -76.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VINO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-534.38 for the present operating margin

-5.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. stands at -1323.41. The total capital return value is set at -48.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -144.59. Equity return is now at value -175.20, with -104.10 for asset returns.

Based on Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO), the company’s capital structure generated 35.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.94. Total debt to assets is 20.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.