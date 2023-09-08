Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s (GTES) Stock: A -1.54% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, GTES stock has gone down by -4.49%, with a monthly decline of -8.45% and a quarterly plunge of -9.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.79% for Gates Industrial Corporation plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.54% for GTES’s stock, with a -8.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) is above average at 14.53x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.56.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) is $15.83, which is $4.24 above the current market price. The public float for GTES is 258.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GTES on September 08, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

GTES) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) has decreased by -3.62 when compared to last closing price of 12.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.49% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-04 that Although the revenue and EPS for Gates Industrial (GTES) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTES stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GTES by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GTES in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14.50 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GTES Trading at -8.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTES fell by -4.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.88. In addition, Gates Industrial Corporation plc saw 2.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTES starting from Blackstone Inc., who sale 17,250,000 shares at the price of $11.57 back on Aug 14. After this action, Blackstone Inc. now owns 169,223 shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, valued at $199,582,500 using the latest closing price.

BX GATES ML-1 HOLDCO LLC, the 10% Owner of Gates Industrial Corporation plc, sale 17,250,000 shares at $11.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that BX GATES ML-1 HOLDCO LLC is holding 169,223 shares at $199,582,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.06 for the present operating margin

+35.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gates Industrial Corporation plc stands at +6.22. The total capital return value is set at 6.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES), the company’s capital structure generated 83.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.64. Total debt to assets is 36.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.