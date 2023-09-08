Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s (BHAT) Stock: A 46.34% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) has gone up by 39.29% for the week, with a 65.25% rise in the past month and a 93.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.60% for BHAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 46.34% for BHAT’s stock, with a 131.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BHAT is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BHAT is 6.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BHAT on September 08, 2023 was 78.64K shares.

BHAT) stock’s latest price update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT)’s stock price has surge by 8.94relation to previous closing price of 1.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 39.29% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2022-10-09 that If you’re trading penny stocks this week, consider these strategies The post Trading Penny Stocks in October? 3 Tips You Need to Consider appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

BHAT Trading at 58.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.41% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.96%, as shares surge +56.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHAT rose by +39.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +176.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3676. In addition, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. saw 412.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BHAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.00 for the present operating margin

+54.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. stands at -126.97. The total capital return value is set at -42.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.98. Equity return is now at value -33.50, with -17.60 for asset returns.

Based on Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT), the company’s capital structure generated 30.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.08. Total debt to assets is 10.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.