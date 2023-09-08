FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FTCI is 1.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FTCI is 71.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTCI on September 08, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI)’s stock price has decreased by -5.95 compared to its previous closing price of 1.85. However, the company has seen a -9.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Bill Michalek – VP, IR Sean Hunkler – President, CEO & Director Phelps Morris – CFO Patrick Cook – Chief Commercial Officer Conference Call Participants Donovan Schafer – Northland Capital Markets Philip Shen – ROTH MKM Partners Kasope Harrison – Piper Sandler & Co. Graham Price – Raymond James & Associates Sameer Joshi – H.C. Wainwright & Co. Jeffrey Osborne – TD Cowen Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by.

FTCI’s Market Performance

FTCI’s stock has fallen by -9.38% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -49.71% and a quarterly drop of -36.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.63% for FTC Solar Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.74% for FTCI stock, with a simple moving average of -35.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTCI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FTCI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FTCI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.50 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTCI Trading at -37.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, as shares sank -24.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI fell by -9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9660. In addition, FTC Solar Inc. saw -35.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from ARC Family Trust, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $1.74 back on Sep 07. After this action, ARC Family Trust now owns 12,040,857 shares of FTC Solar Inc., valued at $87,000 using the latest closing price.

ARC Family Trust, the 10% Owner of FTC Solar Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $1.86 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that ARC Family Trust is holding 12,090,857 shares at $93,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Equity return is now at value -92.40, with -48.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.