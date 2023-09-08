Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXAS is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EXAS is $109.27, which is $31.16 above the current price. The public float for EXAS is 178.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXAS on September 08, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

EXAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) has plunged by -3.99 when compared to previous closing price of 82.17, but the company has seen a -4.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that Exact Sciences (EXAS) is improving customer experience by making it simpler to order Cologuard electronically and continue re-screening of patients every three years.

EXAS’s Market Performance

EXAS’s stock has fallen by -4.75% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.64% and a quarterly drop of -10.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.02% for Exact Sciences Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.91% for EXAS’s stock, with a 10.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXAS Trading at -11.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS fell by -4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.80. In addition, Exact Sciences Corporation saw 59.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Condella Sarah, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $84.36 back on Sep 01. After this action, Condella Sarah now owns 75,814 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation, valued at $379,620 using the latest closing price.

Elliott Jeffrey Thomas, the Chief Financial Officer of Exact Sciences Corporation, sale 30,210 shares at $82.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Elliott Jeffrey Thomas is holding 0 shares at $2,505,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.79 for the present operating margin

+67.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exact Sciences Corporation stands at -29.91. The total capital return value is set at -11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.10. Equity return is now at value -14.10, with -6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), the company’s capital structure generated 80.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.68. Total debt to assets is 36.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.