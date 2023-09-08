Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) has dropped by -2.65 compared to previous close of 99.68. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-03 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Entegris (ENTG) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

Is It Worth Investing in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) is above average at 159.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Entegris Inc. (ENTG) is $115.50, which is $18.46 above the current market price. The public float for ENTG is 149.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ENTG on September 08, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

ENTG’s Market Performance

ENTG’s stock has seen a -3.52% decrease for the week, with a -4.48% drop in the past month and a -11.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for Entegris Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.08% for ENTG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.80% for the last 200 days.

ENTG Trading at -6.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -2.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG fell by -3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.96. In addition, Entegris Inc. saw 47.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTG starting from O’Neill James Anthony, who sale 1,918 shares at the price of $95.00 back on Aug 21. After this action, O’Neill James Anthony now owns 13,670 shares of Entegris Inc., valued at $182,210 using the latest closing price.

Shaner William James, the SVP & President, AMH of Entegris Inc., sale 14,004 shares at $91.61 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Shaner William James is holding 17,912 shares at $1,282,906 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.62 for the present operating margin

+38.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entegris Inc. stands at +6.37. The total capital return value is set at 8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.59. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Entegris Inc. (ENTG), the company’s capital structure generated 182.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.57. Total debt to assets is 57.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 177.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Entegris Inc. (ENTG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.