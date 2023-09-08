Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) Stock Records -75.22% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, ELEV stock has gone down by -7.90%, with a monthly decline of -22.84% and a quarterly plunge of -75.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.69% for Elevation Oncology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.03% for ELEV’s stock, with a -55.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.32.

The public float for ELEV is 38.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.29% of that float. On September 08, 2023, the average trading volume of ELEV was 483.06K shares.

ELEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) has decreased by -7.67 when compared to last closing price of 0.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.90% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Elevation Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELEV), an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Joseph Ferra, Chief Executive Officer of Elevation Oncology, will present at the H.C.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELEV stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for ELEV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ELEV in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $8 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELEV Trading at -38.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, as shares sank -23.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELEV fell by -7.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8095. In addition, Elevation Oncology Inc. saw -24.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELEV

Equity return is now at value -153.20, with -86.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.