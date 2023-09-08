Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 19.28 compared to its previous closing price of 0.67. However, the company has seen a gain of 22.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-07 that SAFETY HARBOR, Florida, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) (“Eightco” or the “Company”) announced today it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, held September 11-13, 2023, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. The Company’s leadership team, including CEO Brian McFadden and CFO Brett Vroman, along with other key executives, will be in attendance during the presentation and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Is It Worth Investing in Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OCTO is also noteworthy at 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OCTO is 2.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. The average trading volume of OCTO on September 08, 2023 was 641.75K shares.

OCTO’s Market Performance

The stock of Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) has seen a 22.76% increase in the past week, with a -37.07% drop in the past month, and a -55.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.76% for OCTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.45% for OCTO’s stock, with a -86.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OCTO Trading at -33.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.75%, as shares sank -36.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCTO rose by +22.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7798. In addition, Eightco Holdings Inc. saw -91.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OCTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.65 for the present operating margin

+6.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eightco Holdings Inc. stands at -148.51. The total capital return value is set at -71.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -246.77.

Based on Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO), the company’s capital structure generated 564.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.95. Total debt to assets is 59.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 533.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.