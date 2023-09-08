Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, APPS stock has gone down by -12.21%, with a monthly decline of -21.92% and a quarterly plunge of -14.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.87% for Digital Turbine Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.73% for APPS stock, with a simple moving average of -35.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APPS is 2.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) is $11.83, which is $3.92 above the current market price. The public float for APPS is 96.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.91% of that float. On September 08, 2023, APPS’s average trading volume was 1.72M shares.

APPS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) has plunged by -4.70 when compared to previous closing price of 8.30, but the company has seen a -12.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-30 that Digital Turbine’s recent poor performance is due to tough market conditions and exiting legacy businesses. Digital Turbine’s SingleTap business appears to be approaching an inflection point, which could help return the company to growth. Improved sentiment on the back of SingleTap and a return to growth and profitability could significantly increase the stock’s value.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APPS stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for APPS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APPS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $10 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APPS Trading at -18.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -14.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPS fell by -12.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.89. In addition, Digital Turbine Inc. saw -48.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPS starting from STONE WILLIAM GORDON III, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $7.87 back on Sep 07. After this action, STONE WILLIAM GORDON III now owns 1,769,654 shares of Digital Turbine Inc., valued at $196,750 using the latest closing price.

STONE WILLIAM GORDON III, the Chief Executive Officer of Digital Turbine Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $8.49 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that STONE WILLIAM GORDON III is holding 1,794,654 shares at $169,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.93 for the present operating margin

+36.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Turbine Inc. stands at +2.50. The total capital return value is set at 4.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.62. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS), the company’s capital structure generated 69.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.03. Total debt to assets is 33.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.