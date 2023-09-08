Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 156.10. However, the company has seen a 2.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-09-06 that The “Halftime Report” traders give their top picks to watch for the second half.

Is It Worth Investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) is above average at 8.01x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) is $173.69, which is $19.35 above the current market price. The public float for FANG is 177.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FANG on September 08, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

FANG’s Market Performance

FANG stock saw an increase of 2.35% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.80% and a quarterly increase of 15.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.18% for FANG’s stock, with a 11.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FANG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FANG stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for FANG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FANG in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $154 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FANG Trading at 7.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +2.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.32. In addition, Diamondback Energy Inc. saw 14.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from WEST STEVEN E, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $150.65 back on Aug 10. After this action, WEST STEVEN E now owns 5,100 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc., valued at $1,205,181 using the latest closing price.

Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, the President & CFO of Diamondback Energy Inc., sale 9,000 shares at $148.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes is holding 155,980 shares at $1,340,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.63 for the present operating margin

+70.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamondback Energy Inc. stands at +45.05. The total capital return value is set at 30.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.73. Equity return is now at value 23.00, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Based on Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG), the company’s capital structure generated 42.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.83. Total debt to assets is 24.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.