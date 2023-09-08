DHI Group Inc. (DHX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of DHI Group Inc. (NYSE: DHX) has decreased by -8.24 when compared to last closing price of 3.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.41% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-07-18 that CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) (“DHI” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, after the close of the market. Art Zeile, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Bostick, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00pm Eastern time to discuss the results. A press release with these results will be issued after the close of th.

Is It Worth Investing in DHI Group Inc. (NYSE: DHX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DHI Group Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is above average at 90.27x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.21.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DHI Group Inc. (DHX) is $8.00, which is $4.66 above the current market price. The public float for DHX is 39.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DHX on September 08, 2023 was 109.85K shares.

DHX’s Market Performance

DHX stock saw a decrease of -11.41% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.71% and a quarterly a decrease of -18.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.70% for DHI Group Inc. (DHX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.74% for DHX stock, with a simple moving average of -21.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHX stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for DHX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DHX in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $12 based on the research report published on October 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DHX Trading at -10.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares sank -18.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHX fell by -11.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.70. In addition, DHI Group Inc. saw -36.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.34 for the present operating margin

+76.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for DHI Group Inc. stands at +2.79. The total capital return value is set at 2.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.87. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on DHI Group Inc. (DHX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.62. Total debt to assets is 17.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DHI Group Inc. (DHX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.