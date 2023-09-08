D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is $4.20, which is $4.52 above the current market price. The public float for QBTS is 98.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QBTS on September 08, 2023 was 6.05M shares.

QBTS) stock’s latest price update

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS)’s stock price has dropped by -11.57 in relation to previous closing price of 1.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -23.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-02 that Quantum computing stocks are having a moment. The industry’s leading pure play company, IonQ (NYSE: IONQ ), up nearly 400% year to date (YTD), has plenty of positive chatter about their proprietary technology.

QBTS’s Market Performance

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has experienced a -23.77% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -47.67% drop in the past month, and a -61.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.67% for QBTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.15% for QBTS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -35.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QBTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QBTS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for QBTS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for QBTS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on October 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QBTS Trading at -51.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares sank -40.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QBTS fell by -24.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2360. In addition, D-Wave Quantum Inc. saw -38.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QBTS starting from Michael Emil, who sold 29,021 shares at the price of $1.86 back on Jun 15. After this action, Michael Emil now owns 36,353 shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc., valued at $53,892 using the latest closing price.

Brydon Victoria sale 15,000 shares at $2.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Brydon Victoria is holding 332,800 shares at $35,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-828.91 for the present operating margin

+59.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for D-Wave Quantum Inc. stands at -718.37. The total capital return value is set at -41.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.10. Equity return is now at value 675.10, with -271.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

To put it simply, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.