CSX Corporation (CSX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) has surged by 1.85 when compared to previous closing price of 29.49, but the company has seen a -0.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-06 that Using Warren Buffett’s criteria, we take a deep dive into CSX financials to assess its performance in the past decade. Railroads are, in fact, slow moving businesses and need to be understood over a long period of time. We will see why CSX shows a mixed picture, though being one of the most promising bets in the market.

Is It Worth Investing in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) Right Now?

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CSX Corporation (CSX) by analysts is $36.31, which is $6.13 above the current market price. The public float for CSX is 2.00B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. On September 08, 2023, the average trading volume of CSX was 12.54M shares.

CSX’s Market Performance

CSX stock saw a decrease of -0.55% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.46% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.61% for CSX Corporation (CSX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.54% for CSX stock, with a simple moving average of -4.46% for the last 200 days.

CSX Trading at -6.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSX fell by -0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.46. In addition, CSX Corporation saw -3.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.35 for the present operating margin

+38.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for CSX Corporation stands at +28.05. The total capital return value is set at 18.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.63. Equity return is now at value 32.80, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on CSX Corporation (CSX), the company’s capital structure generated 147.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.59. Total debt to assets is 43.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, CSX Corporation (CSX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.