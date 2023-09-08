CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CSGS is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CSGS is $71.50, which is $17.14 above the current market price. The public float for CSGS is 30.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume for CSGS on September 08, 2023 was 175.91K shares.

CSGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGS) has jumped by 0.45 compared to previous close of 53.62. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-02 that CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants John Rea – Head of Investor Relations Brian Shepherd – President & Chief Executive Officer Hai Tran – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Maggie Nolan – William Blair Nehal Chokshi – Northland Capital Markets Shlomo Rosenbaum – Stifel Matthew Harrigan – The Benchmark Company Brett Knoblauch – Cantor Fitzgerald Dan McDermott – Oppenheimer Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the CSG Systems Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

CSGS’s Market Performance

CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) has seen a -2.88% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.26% decline in the past month and a 6.44% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for CSGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.92% for CSGS’s stock, with a -1.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSGS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CSGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CSGS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $60 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSGS Trading at 0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSGS fell by -2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.31. In addition, CSG Systems International Inc. saw -5.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSGS starting from Kennedy Kenneth M, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $49.06 back on May 17. After this action, Kennedy Kenneth M now owns 185,466 shares of CSG Systems International Inc., valued at $441,513 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.61 for the present operating margin

+45.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for CSG Systems International Inc. stands at +4.04. The total capital return value is set at 14.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.17. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS), the company’s capital structure generated 137.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.83. Total debt to assets is 36.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.