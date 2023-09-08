Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.15 compared to its previous closing price of 25.52. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-04 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Corporate Office Properties (OFC) have what it takes?

Is It Worth Investing in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) is above average at 14.52x. The 36-month beta value for OFC is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OFC is 112.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.26% of that float. The average trading volume of OFC on September 08, 2023 was 585.06K shares.

OFC’s Market Performance

The stock of Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) has seen a -5.52% decrease in the past week, with a -7.91% drop in the past month, and a -0.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for OFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.28% for OFC’s stock, with a -2.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OFC stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for OFC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for OFC in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $28 based on the research report published on September 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

OFC Trading at -3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -6.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OFC fell by -5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.47. In addition, Corporate Office Properties Trust saw -5.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OFC starting from DENTON ROBERT L, who sale 3,941 shares at the price of $22.95 back on May 17. After this action, DENTON ROBERT L now owns 4,523 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust, valued at $90,440 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OFC

Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.