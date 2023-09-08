ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CFRX is 0.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) is $5.00, which is $4.2 above the current market price. The public float for CFRX is 10.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. On September 08, 2023, CFRX’s average trading volume was 621.24K shares.

CFRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) has surged by 6.52 when compared to previous closing price of 0.75, but the company has seen a 8.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-28 that YONKERS, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq: CFRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, today announces that Garrett Nichols, M.D., M.S., the Company’s Interim Chief Medical Officer, will be presenting an updated overview of the Company’s DLA programs that target antibiotic-resistant pathogens at the World Anti-Microbial (AMR) Congress 2023, which will be held in Philadelphia, PA from September 7-8, 2023.

CFRX’s Market Performance

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) has seen a 8.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -22.33% decline in the past month and a -45.21% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.80% for CFRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.74% for CFRX stock, with a simple moving average of -78.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFRX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for CFRX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CFRX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $1 based on the research report published on July 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CFRX Trading at -27.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.40%, as shares sank -19.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFRX rose by +8.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8301. In addition, ContraFect Corporation saw -89.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CFRX

The total capital return value is set at -260.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -307.74. Equity return is now at value 746.80, with -171.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.