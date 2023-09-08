Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, CMCSA stock has gone down by -3.68%, with a monthly decline of -0.53% and a quarterly surge of 11.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Comcast Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.89% for CMCSA’s stock, with a 13.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is above average at 28.56x. The 36-month beta value for CMCSA is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CMCSA is $49.43, which is $4.05 above than the current price. The public float for CMCSA is 4.08B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. The average trading volume of CMCSA on September 08, 2023 was 16.99M shares.

CMCSA) stock’s latest price update

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.45 in relation to its previous close of 44.84. However, the company has experienced a -3.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-07 that This year has been a time of reckoning for streaming stocks. The pandemic-induced boom in subscription services has long since passed.

CMCSA Trading at 1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMCSA fell by -3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.87. In addition, Comcast Corporation saw 28.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMCSA starting from COMCAST CORP, who sale 37,176 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Feb 21. After this action, COMCAST CORP now owns 19,507,693 shares of Comcast Corporation, valued at $75,419 using the latest closing price.

COMCAST CORP, the 10% Owner of Comcast Corporation, sale 487,146 shares at $2.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that COMCAST CORP is holding 19,544,869 shares at $999,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMCSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.63 for the present operating margin

+57.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comcast Corporation stands at +4.42. The total capital return value is set at 11.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.78. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), the company’s capital structure generated 131.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.88. Total debt to assets is 41.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In summary, Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.