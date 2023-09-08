Cingulate Inc. (CING) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) has plunged by -15.37 when compared to previous closing price of 0.65, but the company has seen a -16.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-06-14 that KANSAS CITY, Kan., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, today announced that Chairman and CEO Shane J. Schaffer, Pharm D, has been invited to participate in the Healthcare Virtual Conference Part II, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest. The three-day conference will kick off Tuesday, June 20th at 9:00 AM EST, and conclude on Thursday, June 22nd.

Is It Worth Investing in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CING is -0.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cingulate Inc. (CING) is $6.75, which is $5.95 above the current market price. The public float for CING is 10.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.92% of that float. On September 08, 2023, CING’s average trading volume was 426.28K shares.

CING’s Market Performance

CING stock saw a decrease of -16.05% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.03% and a quarterly a decrease of -41.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.24% for Cingulate Inc. (CING). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.80% for CING’s stock, with a -42.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CING Trading at -21.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.84%, as shares surge +1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CING fell by -16.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6314. In addition, Cingulate Inc. saw -44.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CING starting from Werth Peter J., who purchase 1,823,155 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Aug 11. After this action, Werth Peter J. now owns 2,798,320 shares of Cingulate Inc., valued at $1,000,001 using the latest closing price.

Callahan Jennifer L., the Corporate Controller of Cingulate Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $1.01 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Callahan Jennifer L. is holding 40,508 shares at $2,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CING

The total capital return value is set at -110.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -135.44.

Based on Cingulate Inc. (CING), the company’s capital structure generated 151.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.18. Total debt to assets is 51.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cingulate Inc. (CING) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.