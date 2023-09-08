Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Stock Showcases -23.46% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, CPTN stock has gone down by -17.54%, with a monthly decline of -37.71% and a quarterly surge of 11.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.53% for Cepton Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.46% for CPTN stock, with a simple moving average of -42.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CPTN is also noteworthy at -0.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CPTN is $2.35, which is $1.35 above than the current price. The public float for CPTN is 63.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.80% of that float. The average trading volume of CPTN on September 08, 2023 was 596.82K shares.

CPTN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) has plunged by -11.66 when compared to previous closing price of 0.51, but the company has seen a -17.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-23 that Cepton Inc (NASDAQ:CPTN), a pioneering player in the lidar (light detection and ranging) technology sector, said it is poised for a significant uptick in growth as it collaborates with General Motors (GM) and attracts attention from other major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). In an interview, Chief Financial Officer Hull Xu told Proactive that the company’s standout second-quarter financial performance was marked by record-breaking lidar sales, a reflection of its commitment to innovation and excellence.

CPTN Trading at -28.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares sank -39.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPTN fell by -17.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5746. In addition, Cepton Inc. saw -64.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPTN starting from Qiu Ming, who sale 21,057 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Aug 21. After this action, Qiu Ming now owns 266,117 shares of Cepton Inc., valued at $11,792 using the latest closing price.

Han Liqun, the Chief Operating Officer of Cepton Inc., sale 18,673 shares at $0.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Han Liqun is holding 512,855 shares at $10,457 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-792.46 for the present operating margin

+2.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cepton Inc. stands at +126.31.

Based on Cepton Inc. (CPTN), the company’s capital structure generated 2,638.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.35. Total debt to assets is 85.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In summary, Cepton Inc. (CPTN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.