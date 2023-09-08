CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) has dropped by -3.57 compared to previous close of 42.53. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-06 that Cava held its IPO in mid-June, so it has a very short history as a public company. Though it is still relatively small today, the chain has been expanding rapidly.

Is It Worth Investing in CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CAVA is $51.00, which is $9.99 above the current price. The public float for CAVA is 112.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAVA on September 08, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

CAVA’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.21% for CAVA Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.82% for CAVA’s stock, with a -10.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CAVA Trading at -12.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -14.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAVA fell by -9.87%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.14. In addition, CAVA Group Inc. saw -6.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAVA starting from Xenohristos Theodoros, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Jun 20. After this action, Xenohristos Theodoros now owns 4,500 shares of CAVA Group Inc., valued at $99,000 using the latest closing price.

Tolivar Tricia K., the Chief Financial Officer of CAVA Group Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Tolivar Tricia K. is holding 2,500 shares at $55,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.