Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for CCL is at 2.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CCL is $17.49, which is $2.04 above the current market price. The public float for CCL is 1.03B, and currently, shorts hold a 10.13% of that float. The average trading volume for CCL on September 08, 2023 was 38.50M shares.

CCL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) has decreased by -0.13 when compared to last closing price of 15.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-08 that Carnival shares have fallen by more than 18% since early July. The company has reported record bookings and is making progress toward profitability — but its debt load remains significant.

CCL’s Market Performance

CCL’s stock has fallen by -3.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.53% and a quarterly rise of 19.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.17% for Carnival Corporation & plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.40% for CCL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCL stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for CCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCL in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $21 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCL Trading at -11.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -11.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCL fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.88. In addition, Carnival Corporation & plc saw 89.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCL starting from Bernstein David, who sale 107,119 shares at the price of $11.08 back on Feb 21. After this action, Bernstein David now owns 286,041 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc, valued at $1,186,696 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.19 for the present operating margin

-11.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival Corporation & plc stands at -50.07. The total capital return value is set at -8.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.84. Equity return is now at value -50.50, with -6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL), the company’s capital structure generated 507.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.55. Total debt to assets is 69.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 469.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.