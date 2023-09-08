Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.54 compared to its previous closing price of 87.25. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-01 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Right Now?

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CAH is at 0.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CAH is $97.65, which is $9.06 above the current market price. The public float for CAH is 249.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.07% of that float. The average trading volume for CAH on September 08, 2023 was 2.36M shares.

CAH’s Market Performance

CAH’s stock has seen a 0.62% increase for the week, with a -3.45% drop in the past month and a 6.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for Cardinal Health Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.03% for CAH’s stock, with a 7.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAH stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CAH by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for CAH in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $100 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAH Trading at -3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares sank -3.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAH rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.39. In addition, Cardinal Health Inc. saw 15.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAH starting from WEITZMAN DEBORAH, who sale 6,712 shares at the price of $89.81 back on Aug 28. After this action, WEITZMAN DEBORAH now owns 44,202 shares of Cardinal Health Inc., valued at $602,805 using the latest closing price.

Scherer Mary C., the Chief Accounting Officer of Cardinal Health Inc., sale 20,695 shares at $86.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Scherer Mary C. is holding 10,649 shares at $1,785,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.86 for the present operating margin

+3.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardinal Health Inc. stands at +0.13. Equity return is now at value -11.50, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.