Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.03 in comparison to its previous close of 0.76, however, the company has experienced a 38.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-07 that The recent bull run on the Canadian pot purveyor ended, following news of insider share sales. Three members of the board of directors unloaded pieces of their holdings.

Is It Worth Investing in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CGC is 1.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is $0.74, The public float for CGC is 545.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.20% of that float. On September 08, 2023, CGC’s average trading volume was 35.63M shares.

CGC’s Market Performance

CGC stock saw an increase of 38.19% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 68.97% and a quarterly increase of 13.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.37% for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 66.39% for CGC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -50.95% for the last 200 days.

CGC Trading at 71.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.45%, as shares surge +79.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGC rose by +35.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4923. In addition, Canopy Growth Corporation saw -65.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGC starting from Lazzarato David Angelo, who sale 38,963 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Sep 01. After this action, Lazzarato David Angelo now owns 246,064 shares of Canopy Growth Corporation, valued at $27,664 using the latest closing price.

Yanofsky Theresa, the Director of Canopy Growth Corporation, sale 38,803 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Yanofsky Theresa is holding 250,335 shares at $27,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.50 for the present operating margin

-12.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canopy Growth Corporation stands at -813.63. The total capital return value is set at -12.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.82.

Based on Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), the company’s capital structure generated 186.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.12. Total debt to assets is 57.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.20.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.