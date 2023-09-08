Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) has seen a -9.62% decrease in the past week, with a -15.39% drop in the past month, and a -53.51% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for CMBM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.67% for CMBM’s stock, with a -52.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) is above average at 10.85x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) is $16.29, which is $8.21 above the current market price. The public float for CMBM is 12.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CMBM on September 08, 2023 was 175.63K shares.

The stock price of Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) has plunged by -8.60 when compared to previous closing price of 8.84, but the company has seen a -9.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-02 that Cambium (CMBM) misses second-quarter 2023 earnings estimates owing to lower revenues on a slowdown in revenues of Enterprise products.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMBM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMBM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CMBM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CMBM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMBM Trading at -34.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares sank -13.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMBM fell by -9.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.98. In addition, Cambium Networks Corporation saw -62.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMBM starting from Kurk Neal M, who purchase 11,250 shares at the price of $8.82 back on Aug 23. After this action, Kurk Neal M now owns 11,250 shares of Cambium Networks Corporation, valued at $99,180 using the latest closing price.

Rau Sally, the General Counsel of Cambium Networks Corporation, sale 5,625 shares at $17.29 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Rau Sally is holding 1,134 shares at $97,256 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.70 for the present operating margin

+46.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cambium Networks Corporation stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 12.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.82. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM), the company’s capital structure generated 21.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.91. Total debt to assets is 11.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.