C3.ai Inc. (AI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) has jumped by 1.16 compared to previous close of 27.61. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investopedia reported 2023-09-07 that Shares of C3.ai (AI) slid more than 12% on Thursday after the enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) application software maker warned it won’t turn profitable as quickly as anticipated as it spends more on the booming technology.

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AI is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for C3.ai Inc. (AI) is $26.09, which is $0.47 above the current market price. The public float for AI is 101.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 32.38% of that float. On September 08, 2023, AI’s average trading volume was 21.10M shares.

AI’s Market Performance

The stock of C3.ai Inc. (AI) has seen a -9.96% decrease in the past week, with a -15.03% drop in the past month, and a -22.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.96% for AI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.25% for AI’s stock, with a 10.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AI stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for AI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AI in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $40 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AI Trading at -21.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -15.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI fell by -9.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.87. In addition, C3.ai Inc. saw 149.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from LEVIN RICHARD C, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $42.00 back on Jul 31. After this action, LEVIN RICHARD C now owns 161,664 shares of C3.ai Inc., valued at $504,000 using the latest closing price.

LEVIN RICHARD C, the Director of C3.ai Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $42.02 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that LEVIN RICHARD C is holding 173,664 shares at $504,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.88 for the present operating margin

+67.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3.ai Inc. stands at -100.77. Equity return is now at value -28.20, with -24.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of C3.ai Inc. (AI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.