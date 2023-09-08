Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE: BBW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.76 in relation to its previous close of 25.64. However, the company has experienced a 1.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-03 that Build-A-Bear Workshop is a cheap retail concept with a transformed business model and strong balance sheet. The company trades at a lower valuation compared to its peers despite exhibiting stronger revenue growth. The unique Build-A-Bear experience, strong brand awareness, and partnerships contribute to its competitive differentiation.

Is It Worth Investing in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE: BBW) Right Now?

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE: BBW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.80x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) by analysts is $41.00, which is $14.14 above the current market price. The public float for BBW is 13.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.22% of that float. On September 08, 2023, the average trading volume of BBW was 221.90K shares.

BBW’s Market Performance

BBW’s stock has seen a 1.36% increase for the week, with a 9.36% rise in the past month and a 24.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.86% for BBW’s stock, with a 20.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BBW Trading at 12.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBW rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.70. In addition, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. saw 20.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBW starting from Dixon Robert L JR, who sale 8,076 shares at the price of $26.58 back on Sep 01. After this action, Dixon Robert L JR now owns 44,980 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., valued at $214,696 using the latest closing price.

FENCL ERIC R, the CAO, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., sale 3,321 shares at $26.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that FENCL ERIC R is holding 184,865 shares at $88,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.37 for the present operating margin

+52.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. stands at +10.25. The total capital return value is set at 31.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.80. Equity return is now at value 45.80, with 18.00 for asset returns.

Based on Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW), the company’s capital structure generated 72.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.07. Total debt to assets is 28.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.