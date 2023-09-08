BTC Digital Ltd.’s (METX) Stock: A -13.72% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of BTC Digital Ltd. (METX) has gone up by 15.14% for the week, with a -32.53% drop in the past month and a -36.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 16.04% for METX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.72% for METX’s stock, with a -41.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) Right Now?

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for METX is 0.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for METX is $3.00, The public float for METX is 1.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of METX on September 08, 2023 was 33.59K shares.

METX) stock’s latest price update

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX)’s stock price has plunge by 13.06relation to previous closing price of 2.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 15.14% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Pulse2 reported 2022-05-06 that A 1-for-30 reverse stock split of Meten Holding Group Ltd (NASDAQ: METX) has gone into effect. These are the details.

METX Trading at -28.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.31%, as shares sank -27.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METX rose by +15.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, BTC Digital Ltd. saw -28.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for METX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.85 for the present operating margin

+14.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for BTC Digital Ltd. stands at +8.17. The total capital return value is set at 5.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.01. Equity return is now at value 92.60, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on BTC Digital Ltd. (METX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BTC Digital Ltd. (METX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.