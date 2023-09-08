BSQUARE Corporation’s (BSQR) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, BSQR stock has gone up by 4.92%, with a monthly gain of 8.47% and a quarterly plunge of 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.23% for BSQUARE Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.24% for BSQR’s stock, with a 8.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 1 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for BSQR is $12.00, The public float for BSQR is 18.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.38% of that float. The average trading volume for BSQR on September 08, 2023 was 33.73K shares.

BSQR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) has surged by 7.56 when compared to previous closing price of 1.19, but the company has seen a 4.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Ralph Derrickson – President and Chief Executive Officer Cheryl Wynne – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good day, and welcome to the BSQUARE Corporation Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode.

BSQR Trading at 5.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSQR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares surge +9.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSQR rose by +4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1991. In addition, BSQUARE Corporation saw 13.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSQR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.13 for the present operating margin

+13.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for BSQUARE Corporation stands at -10.57. The total capital return value is set at -10.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.03. Equity return is now at value -7.60, with -6.30 for asset returns.

Based on BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.84. Total debt to assets is 3.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.