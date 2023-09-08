Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) is above average at 14.38x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) is $37.00, which is $11.05 above the current market price. The public float for BEPC is 179.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BEPC on September 08, 2023 was 565.99K shares.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC)’s stock price has increased by 1.25 compared to its previous closing price of 25.63. However, the company has seen a -8.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-05 that Not all REITs are created equal. Some perform better when inflation is high. Others when it is low. We explain how you can build an “all weather” REIT portfolio.

BEPC’s Market Performance

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) has seen a -8.76% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.30% decline in the past month and a -26.07% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for BEPC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.11% for BEPC stock, with a simple moving average of -17.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEPC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BEPC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BEPC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $52 based on the research report published on December 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BEPC Trading at -13.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares sank -10.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEPC fell by -8.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.09. In addition, Brookfield Renewable Corporation saw -5.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BEPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.25 for the present operating margin

+37.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Renewable Corporation stands at +39.78. The total capital return value is set at 4.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.66. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC), the company’s capital structure generated 239.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.56. Total debt to assets is 32.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.