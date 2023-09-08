Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) has dropped by -1.69 compared to previous close of 10.67. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-05 that Bowlero (BOWL) in fourth-quarter 2023 is likely to have benefited from strong event performance as well as increases in league and walk-in-retail revenues.

Is It Worth Investing in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BOWL is 0.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BOWL is $19.90, which is $9.86 above the current price. The public float for BOWL is 106.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BOWL on September 08, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

BOWL’s Market Performance

The stock of Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has seen a -6.26% decrease in the past week, with a -13.88% drop in the past month, and a -13.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for BOWL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.85% for BOWL’s stock, with a -21.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOWL stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BOWL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOWL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $18 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BOWL Trading at -7.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -13.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOWL fell by -6.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.94. In addition, Bowlero Corp. saw -22.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOWL starting from Young John Alan, who purchase 1,100 shares at the price of $11.25 back on Jun 01. After this action, Young John Alan now owns 39,868 shares of Bowlero Corp., valued at $12,375 using the latest closing price.

Young John Alan, the Director of Bowlero Corp., purchase 2,000 shares at $11.40 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Young John Alan is holding 38,768 shares at $22,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.45 for the present operating margin

+33.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bowlero Corp. stands at -3.28. The total capital return value is set at 8.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.98. Equity return is now at value 844.50, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Bowlero Corp. (BOWL), the company’s capital structure generated 659.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 207.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.