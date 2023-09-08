BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has decreased by -1.85 when compared to last closing price of 40.50.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-02 that “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary predicted mortgage rates will exceed 8%. He also emphasizes the historically low unemployment rate and the impact of remote working enabling individuals to relocate to sunnier locations in lower-tax states like Texas and Florida.

Is It Worth Investing in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is above average at 9.84x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is $51.88, which is $11.76 above the current market price. The public float for BWA is 233.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BWA on September 08, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

BWA’s Market Performance

The stock of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has seen a -2.31% decrease in the past week, with a -5.15% drop in the past month, and a -3.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for BWA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.75% for BWA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWA stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for BWA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BWA in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $44 based on the research report published on August 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BWA Trading at -7.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -6.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWA fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.33. In addition, BorgWarner Inc. saw 12.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWA starting from Demmerle Stefan, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $47.61 back on Jun 14. After this action, Demmerle Stefan now owns 177,614 shares of BorgWarner Inc., valued at $238,050 using the latest closing price.

Fadool Joseph F., the Vice President of BorgWarner Inc., sale 210 shares at $46.70 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Fadool Joseph F. is holding 0 shares at $9,818 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.30 for the present operating margin

+19.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for BorgWarner Inc. stands at +5.97. The total capital return value is set at 12.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.24. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), the company’s capital structure generated 61.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.04. Total debt to assets is 26.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.