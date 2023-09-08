Ball Corporation (BALL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BALL is 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BALL is $60.60, which is $9.76 above the current price. The public float for BALL is 313.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BALL on September 08, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

BALL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) has decreased by -3.10 when compared to last closing price of 52.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.73% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-07 that WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL), one of the world’s leading suppliers of aluminum packaging and aerospace technologies, will speak to the investment community at the Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference, September 14 th, 2023.

BALL’s Market Performance

Ball Corporation (BALL) has experienced a -5.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.85% drop in the past month, and a -3.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for BALL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.56% for BALL’s stock, with a -6.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BALL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BALL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BALL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $63 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BALL Trading at -8.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -7.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BALL fell by -5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.11. In addition, Ball Corporation saw 0.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BALL starting from Goodwin Deron, who sale 500 shares at the price of $52.85 back on Aug 24. After this action, Goodwin Deron now owns 12,001 shares of Ball Corporation, valued at $26,425 using the latest closing price.

Kaufman David A, the President, Ball Aerospace of Ball Corporation, sale 3,820 shares at $52.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Kaufman David A is holding 8,861 shares at $200,212 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BALL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.63 for the present operating margin

+11.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ball Corporation stands at +4.70. The total capital return value is set at 8.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.24. Equity return is now at value 22.10, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ball Corporation (BALL), the company’s capital structure generated 271.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.06. Total debt to assets is 47.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 227.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ball Corporation (BALL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.