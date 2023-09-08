ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATIF is -0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ATIF is 4.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATIF on September 08, 2023 was 2.62K shares.

ATIF) stock’s latest price update

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF)’s stock price has soared by 21.09 in relation to previous closing price of 1.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2021-09-17 that LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Company”), a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, today announced it received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of US$1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rules (the “Listing Rules”).

ATIF’s Market Performance

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) has experienced a 13.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.65% rise in the past month, and a -5.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.41% for ATIF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.35% for ATIF’s stock, with a -16.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ATIF Trading at 2.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATIF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.77%, as shares surge +1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATIF rose by +13.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4455. In addition, ATIF Holdings Limited saw -30.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATIF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-132.76 for the present operating margin

+25.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for ATIF Holdings Limited stands at -174.56. The total capital return value is set at -27.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.18.

Based on ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF), the company’s capital structure generated 30.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.10. Total debt to assets is 17.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.