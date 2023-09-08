Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM)’s stock price has increased by 10.63 compared to its previous closing price of 0.32. However, the company has seen a 5.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Brett Maas – Investor Relations John Farlinger – Director, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer John Price – Chief Financial Officer Operator Greetings. Welcome to the Assure Holdings Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IONM is 1.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) is $4.00, which is $3.65 above the current market price. The public float for IONM is 10.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. On September 08, 2023, IONM’s average trading volume was 809.53K shares.

IONM’s Market Performance

IONM’s stock has seen a 5.97% increase for the week, with a -52.28% drop in the past month and a -63.41% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 32.16% for Assure Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.76% for IONM’s stock, with a -89.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IONM Trading at -46.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 32.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.32%, as shares sank -52.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONM rose by +5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3874. In addition, Assure Holdings Corp. saw -93.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONM starting from Parsons Preston T, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $3.03 back on Apr 11. After this action, Parsons Preston T now owns 175,025 shares of Assure Holdings Corp., valued at $7,579 using the latest closing price.

Burian Martin Andrew, the Director of Assure Holdings Corp., sale 2,609 shares at $2.84 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Burian Martin Andrew is holding 250 shares at $7,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-221.25 for the present operating margin

-75.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Assure Holdings Corp. stands at -274.34. The total capital return value is set at -75.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -97.28.

Based on Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM), the company’s capital structure generated 262.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.42. Total debt to assets is 59.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 234.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.