Assessing the Risk and Potential of TPI Composites Inc.’s (TPIC) Stock

The stock of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) has gone down by -19.70% for the week, with a -32.64% drop in the past month and a -64.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.62% for TPIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.91% for TPIC’s stock, with a -62.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TPIC is also noteworthy at 1.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TPIC is $10.82, which is $8.14 above than the current price. The public float for TPIC is 41.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.00% of that float. The average trading volume of TPIC on September 08, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

TPIC) stock’s latest price update

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.26 in relation to its previous close of 4.42. However, the company has experienced a -19.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-03 that Although the revenue and EPS for TPI Composites (TPIC) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPIC stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for TPIC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TPIC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $10 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TPIC Trading at -45.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares sank -35.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPIC fell by -19.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.01. In addition, TPI Composites Inc. saw -60.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPIC starting from Miller Ryan D., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.45 back on Aug 25. After this action, Miller Ryan D. now owns 13,648 shares of TPI Composites Inc., valued at $44,530 using the latest closing price.

Jordan Tyrone Michael, the Director of TPI Composites Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $5.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Jordan Tyrone Michael is holding 23,840 shares at $10,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.30 for the present operating margin

+0.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPI Composites Inc. stands at -3.65. The total capital return value is set at -3.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.87.

Based on TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC), the company’s capital structure generated 60.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.56. Total debt to assets is 22.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 266.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.