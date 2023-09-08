Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARTL is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARTL is $25.00, which is $16.51 above the current price. The public float for ARTL is 2.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARTL on September 08, 2023 was 54.93K shares.

ARTL stock's latest price update

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL)’s stock price has dropped by -22.60 in relation to previous closing price of 2.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, and neurological conditions, today announced that it will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

ARTL’s Market Performance

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) has experienced a -2.20% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.59% drop in the past month, and a -13.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.19% for ARTL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.26% for ARTL’s stock, with a -23.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARTL stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ARTL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARTL in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $7 based on the research report published on February 12, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ARTL Trading at -7.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.22%, as shares sank -7.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARTL fell by -2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.93. In addition, Artelo Biosciences Inc. saw -37.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARTL

The total capital return value is set at -65.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.95. Equity return is now at value -50.20, with -48.30 for asset returns.

Based on Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.32. Total debt to assets is 0.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.