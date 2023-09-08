Appian Corporation (APPN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for APPN is also noteworthy at 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for APPN is $52.55, which is -$0.54 below than the current price. The public float for APPN is 40.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.71% of that float. The average trading volume of APPN on September 08, 2023 was 266.88K shares.

APPN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) has increased by 4.73 when compared to last closing price of 49.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced today that management will be presenting and hosting meetings with institutional investors at the following upcoming conferences.

APPN’s Market Performance

Appian Corporation (APPN) has experienced a 8.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.85% rise in the past month, and a 12.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for APPN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.78% for APPN stock, with a simple moving average of 23.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APPN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for APPN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APPN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $40 based on the research report published on June 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APPN Trading at 7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +8.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPN rose by +8.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.61. In addition, Appian Corporation saw 59.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPN starting from Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP, who purchase 6,444 shares at the price of $43.65 back on Apr 03. After this action, Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP now owns 10,121,954 shares of Appian Corporation, valued at $281,281 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Mark Steven, the Director of Appian Corporation, sale 1,393 shares at $43.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Lynch Mark Steven is holding 36,237 shares at $60,136 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.99 for the present operating margin

+69.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Appian Corporation stands at -32.25. The total capital return value is set at -46.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.22. Equity return is now at value -122.20, with -27.30 for asset returns.

Based on Appian Corporation (APPN), the company’s capital structure generated 126.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.81. Total debt to assets is 30.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Appian Corporation (APPN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.