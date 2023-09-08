Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of News Corporation (NWS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) is above average at 82.85x. The 36-month beta value for NWS is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NWS is $10.00, which is $4.88 above than the current price. The public float for NWS is 114.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. The average trading volume of NWS on September 08, 2023 was 820.96K shares.

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 21.76. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-08-21 that The first debate in the 2024 Republican presidential primary is slated to take place Wednesday night at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum, giving the party’s White House hopefuls a chance to try for a breakout moment.

NWS’s Market Performance

News Corporation (NWS) has seen a -1.46% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.61% gain in the past month and a 10.18% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for NWS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.54% for NWS’s stock, with a 13.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NWS Trading at 4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWS fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.46. In addition, News Corporation saw 16.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWS starting from PANUCCIO SUSAN, who sale 10,758 shares at the price of $21.38 back on Aug 16. After this action, PANUCCIO SUSAN now owns 154,287 shares of News Corporation, valued at $230,006 using the latest closing price.

PANUCCIO SUSAN, the Chief Financial Officer of News Corporation, sale 184,212 shares at $20.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that PANUCCIO SUSAN is holding 165,045 shares at $3,863,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.31 for the present operating margin

+40.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for News Corporation stands at +1.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In summary, News Corporation (NWS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.