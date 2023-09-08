Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) is above average at 63.14x. The 36-month beta value for LSCC is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LSCC is $102.89, which is $10.45 above than the current price. The public float for LSCC is 136.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.33% of that float. The average trading volume of LSCC on September 08, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

The stock price of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) has dropped by -3.58 compared to previous close of 95.87. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-01 that There’s no doubt about it: 2023 is A.I.’s breakout year.

LSCC’s Market Performance

LSCC’s stock has fallen by -2.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.47% and a quarterly rise of 13.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.66% for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.48% for LSCC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.64% for the last 200 days.

LSCC Trading at 0.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSCC fell by -2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.19. In addition, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation saw 42.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSCC starting from ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT, who sale 37,812 shares at the price of $92.13 back on Aug 22. After this action, ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT now owns 753,889 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $3,483,449 using the latest closing price.

RICHARDSON DAVID JEFFREY, the Director of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, sale 21,918 shares at $91.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that RICHARDSON DAVID JEFFREY is holding 33,600 shares at $2,008,162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.84 for the present operating margin

+64.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stands at +27.09. The total capital return value is set at 30.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.78. Equity return is now at value 40.60, with 26.60 for asset returns.

Based on Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC), the company’s capital structure generated 30.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.40. Total debt to assets is 18.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.