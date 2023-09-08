Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT)

The 36-month beta value for IHRT is also noteworthy at 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IHRT is $6.10, which is $2.59 above than the current price. The public float for IHRT is 117.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.42% of that float. The average trading volume of IHRT on September 08, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT)’s stock price has dropped by -0.85 in relation to previous closing price of 3.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-31 that iHeartMedia, Inc. is expected to benefit from a rebound in the advertising market and the 2024 U.S. election cycle. Despite a tough ad market, the media company reported strong cash flows and positive free cash flows in Q2 2023. iHeartMedia stock remains cheap due to the EV/S multiples and upside potential from lowering leverage.

IHRT’s Market Performance

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) has seen a -6.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.15% decline in the past month and a -7.14% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.89% for IHRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.24% for IHRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IHRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IHRT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IHRT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IHRT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $4 based on the research report published on March 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IHRT Trading at -9.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares sank -1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHRT fell by -6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, iHeartMedia Inc. saw -42.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IHRT starting from PITTMAN ROBERT W, who purchase 58,480 shares at the price of $3.44 back on Aug 11. After this action, PITTMAN ROBERT W now owns 3,066,359 shares of iHeartMedia Inc., valued at $201,066 using the latest closing price.

PITTMAN ROBERT W, the Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia Inc., purchase 88,028 shares at $2.88 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that PITTMAN ROBERT W is holding 1,971,323 shares at $253,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IHRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.99 for the present operating margin

+50.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for iHeartMedia Inc. stands at -6.76. The total capital return value is set at 6.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.70. Equity return is now at value -409.10, with -16.90 for asset returns.

Based on iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT), the company’s capital structure generated 938.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.37. Total debt to assets is 71.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 927.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In summary, iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.