Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Gray Television Inc. (GTN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is above average at 2.96x. The 36-month beta value for GTN is also noteworthy at 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GTN is $13.25, which is $6.4 above than the current price. The public float for GTN is 85.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.64% of that float. The average trading volume of GTN on September 08, 2023 was 880.16K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GTN) stock’s latest price update

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.66 in comparison to its previous close of 7.11, however, the company has experienced a -16.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-21 that Gray Television’s stock has lost two-thirds of its value since early 2022, creating an opportunity for brave investors. The company has a large number of well-received TV channels, with one channel in the top spot in 70% of its markets. Gray’s high debt levels and concerns about the TV industry have led to a lack of faith from investors, but its cash generation and growing revenues indicate potential for upside.

GTN’s Market Performance

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) has experienced a -16.57% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -28.12% drop in the past month, and a -15.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.67% for GTN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.26% for GTN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -27.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GTN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GTN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $7 based on the research report published on November 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GTN Trading at -19.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.09%, as shares sank -22.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTN fell by -16.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.08. In addition, Gray Television Inc. saw -38.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTN starting from ELDER T L, who sale 500 shares at the price of $9.29 back on Aug 31. After this action, ELDER T L now owns 24,260 shares of Gray Television Inc., valued at $4,645 using the latest closing price.

ELDER T L, the Director Emeritus of Gray Television Inc., sale 3,793 shares at $10.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that ELDER T L is holding 24,760 shares at $39,277 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.09 for the present operating margin

+29.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gray Television Inc. stands at +12.38. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.92. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Gray Television Inc. (GTN), the company’s capital structure generated 236.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.25. Total debt to assets is 58.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 307.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Gray Television Inc. (GTN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.