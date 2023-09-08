Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Comerica Incorporated (CMA)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is above average at 4.74x. The 36-month beta value for CMA is also noteworthy at 1.25.

The public float for CMA is 130.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.77% of that float. The average trading volume of CMA on September 08, 2023 was 2.44M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CMA) stock’s latest price update

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.26 compared to its previous closing price of 46.56. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that DALLAS, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) announced it will participate in the 2023 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, Sept.

CMA’s Market Performance

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) has experienced a -5.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.05% drop in the past month, and a 3.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for CMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.40% for CMA’s stock, with a -15.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMA stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for CMA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMA in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $47.24 based on the research report published on June 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMA Trading at -6.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -11.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMA fell by -5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.80. In addition, Comerica Incorporated saw -31.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMA starting from McKinney Cassandra M., who sale 362 shares at the price of $72.70 back on Jan 31. After this action, McKinney Cassandra M. now owns 6,250 shares of Comerica Incorporated, valued at $26,316 using the latest closing price.

McKinney Cassandra M., the EVP of Comerica Incorporated, sale 3,262 shares at $72.76 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that McKinney Cassandra M. is holding 6,825 shares at $237,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMA

Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Comerica Incorporated (CMA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.