Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) has jumped by 0.26 compared to previous close of 103.80. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-07 that Analysts at the Bank of America have initiated coverage on cloud services provider Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) with a ‘Buy’ rating on their belief the company has a unique opportunity in the fast-growing Cloud niche of distributed computing. The analysts also awarded the stock a price objective of US$145, representing an upside of about 38% from Akamai’s share price at the time of writing of US$103.80.

Is It Worth Investing in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Right Now?

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AKAM is at 0.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AKAM is $108.37, which is $1.61 above the current market price. The public float for AKAM is 148.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.43% of that float. The average trading volume for AKAM on September 08, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

AKAM’s Market Performance

AKAM stock saw an increase of -0.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.61% and a quarterly increase of 12.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.99% for AKAM’s stock, with a 19.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AKAM Trading at 7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.10. In addition, Akamai Technologies Inc. saw 23.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from Williams Anthony P, who sale 2,880 shares at the price of $103.01 back on Aug 25. After this action, Williams Anthony P now owns 7,582 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc., valued at $296,669 using the latest closing price.

Blumofe Robert, the Chief Technology Officer of Akamai Technologies Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $99.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Blumofe Robert is holding 17,609 shares at $199,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.88 for the present operating margin

+58.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akamai Technologies Inc. stands at +14.48. The total capital return value is set at 9.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.20. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), the company’s capital structure generated 72.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.13. Total debt to assets is 38.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.