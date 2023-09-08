ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) is $6.00, which is $2.14 above the current market price. The public float for ADMA is 202.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADMA on September 08, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

ADMA) stock's latest price update

The stock of ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) has decreased by -3.50 when compared to last closing price of 4.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-10 that ADMA grew revenue and trimmed its losses compared to the same quarter a year ago. The company increased revenue guidance for 2023, 2024, and 2025.

ADMA’s Market Performance

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) has seen a 5.46% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.76% decline in the past month and a -4.93% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.75% for ADMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.21% for ADMA’s stock, with a 5.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADMA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ADMA by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ADMA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $5 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADMA Trading at -1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADMA rose by +5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.06. In addition, ADMA Biologics Inc. saw -0.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADMA starting from Grossman Jerrold B, who purchase 130,000 shares at the price of $3.71 back on Aug 30. After this action, Grossman Jerrold B now owns 443,265 shares of ADMA Biologics Inc., valued at $482,144 using the latest closing price.

KWON YOUNG, the Director of ADMA Biologics Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $3.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that KWON YOUNG is holding 277,401 shares at $97,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.69 for the present operating margin

+22.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for ADMA Biologics Inc. stands at -42.77. The total capital return value is set at -14.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.01. Equity return is now at value -29.60, with -12.10 for asset returns.

Based on ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA), the company’s capital structure generated 101.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.40. Total debt to assets is 44.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.