AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is $8.00, which is $7.11 above the current market price. The public float for ACRX is 15.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACRX on September 08, 2023 was 220.00K shares.

ACRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) has decreased by -8.43 when compared to last closing price of 0.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.62% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Raffi Asadorian – Chief Financial Officer Vince Angotti – Chief Executive Officer Pam Palmer – Founder and Chief Medical Officer Conference Call Participants Thomas Yip – H.C. Wainwright Laura Suriel – Alliance Global Operator Welcome to the AcelRx Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

ACRX’s Market Performance

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) has experienced a -14.62% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.53% drop in the past month, and a -18.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.70% for ACRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.77% for ACRX’s stock, with a -33.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACRX Trading at -14.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.16%, as shares sank -6.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRX fell by -14.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9597. In addition, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -60.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACRX starting from Palmer Pamela P, who sale 7,442 shares at the price of $1.09 back on Aug 25. After this action, Palmer Pamela P now owns 30,753 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $8,104 using the latest closing price.

Palmer Pamela P, the Chief Medical Officer of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 9,514 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Palmer Pamela P is holding 38,195 shares at $11,131 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1789.10 for the present operating margin

-46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +2400.62. The total capital return value is set at -63.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 102.54. Equity return is now at value -174.00, with -91.70 for asset returns.

Based on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX), the company’s capital structure generated 47.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.33. Total debt to assets is 21.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.