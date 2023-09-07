Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) is $59.06, which is $16.74 above the current market price. The public float for WOLF is 124.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WOLF on September 07, 2023 was 2.89M shares.

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.20 compared to its previous closing price of 45.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-24 that Wolfspeed is jettisoning one of its business units. It will receive a total of approximately $125 million in cash and stock in exchange.

WOLF’s Market Performance

WOLF’s stock has fallen by -10.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.14% and a quarterly drop of -12.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.96% for Wolfspeed Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.42% for WOLF’s stock, with a -31.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOLF stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WOLF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WOLF in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $46 based on the research report published on May 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WOLF Trading at -23.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -24.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOLF fell by -10.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.45. In addition, Wolfspeed Inc. saw -36.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOLF starting from LE DUY LOAN T, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $47.01 back on Aug 23. After this action, LE DUY LOAN T now owns 10,000 shares of Wolfspeed Inc., valued at $235,068 using the latest closing price.

REPLOGLE JOHN B, the Director of Wolfspeed Inc., purchase 10,566 shares at $47.54 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that REPLOGLE JOHN B is holding 81,405 shares at $502,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.21 for the present operating margin

+29.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wolfspeed Inc. stands at -35.78. Equity return is now at value -18.30, with -6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.