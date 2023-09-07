What Recent Market Trends Mean for Veeva Systems Inc.’s (VEEV) Stock

The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) has gone up by 15.25% for the week, with a 13.03% rise in the past month and a 13.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.25% for VEEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.54% for VEEV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) is above average at 61.05x. The 36-month beta value for VEEV is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for VEEV is $219.58, which is -$0.73 below than the current price. The public float for VEEV is 144.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. The average trading volume of VEEV on September 07, 2023 was 889.51K shares.

VEEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) has increased by 1.19 when compared to last closing price of 219.85.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-04 that Veeva (VEEV) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company’s fundamentals for clues.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VEEV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VEEV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for VEEV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $181 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VEEV Trading at 12.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.89% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +14.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEEV rose by +15.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $195.65. In addition, Veeva Systems Inc. saw 37.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VEEV starting from Schwenger Thomas D., who sale 1,238 shares at the price of $220.00 back on Sep 05. After this action, Schwenger Thomas D. now owns 21,329 shares of Veeva Systems Inc., valued at $272,360 using the latest closing price.

Hedley Mary Lynne, the Director of Veeva Systems Inc., sale 138 shares at $208.31 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Hedley Mary Lynne is holding 3,606 shares at $28,747 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VEEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.30 for the present operating margin

+71.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeva Systems Inc. stands at +22.63. The total capital return value is set at 13.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.51. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 10.80 for asset returns.

Based on Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), the company’s capital structure generated 1.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.61. Total debt to assets is 1.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.