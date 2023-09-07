What Recent Market Trends Mean for Generac Holdings Inc.’s (GNRC) Stock

In the past week, GNRC stock has gone down by -1.71%, with a monthly gain of 8.16% and a quarterly plunge of -0.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.63% for Generac Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.45% for GNRC stock, with a simple moving average of 1.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is 49.09x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GNRC is 1.28.

The public float for GNRC is 61.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.37% of that float. On September 07, 2023, GNRC’s average trading volume was 1.58M shares.

GNRC) stock’s latest price update

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.08 in relation to its previous close of 118.46. However, the company has experienced a -1.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2023-09-05 that Renowned investor Michael Burry, famous for his astute predictions, has garnered attention in the past due to his stock positions. Despite this interest, the ‘Big Short’ investor has, in recent months, expressed a bearish position in the general stock market at some point advising investors to ‘sell’.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNRC stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for GNRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNRC in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $160 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GNRC Trading at -9.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +9.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNRC fell by -2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.86. In addition, Generac Holdings Inc. saw 16.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNRC starting from Jagdfeld Aaron, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $120.23 back on Sep 01. After this action, Jagdfeld Aaron now owns 602,690 shares of Generac Holdings Inc., valued at $601,150 using the latest closing price.

Kanuru Rajendra Kumar, the EVP, GC, Corp. Secretary of Generac Holdings Inc., sale 250 shares at $120.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Kanuru Rajendra Kumar is holding 16,118 shares at $30,058 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNRC

Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.