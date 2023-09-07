Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VOR is -0.82.

The public float for VOR is 66.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. On September 07, 2023, VOR’s average trading volume was 206.20K shares.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: VOR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.71 in relation to its previous close of 2.55. However, the company has experienced a 1.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

VOR’s Market Performance

Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) has experienced a 1.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a -49.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.78% for VOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.89% for VOR’s stock, with a -42.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for VOR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VOR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $18 based on the research report published on July 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VOR Trading at -8.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.76%, as shares surge +1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOR rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.75. In addition, Vor Biopharma Inc. saw -59.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VOR

Equity return is now at value -50.30, with -41.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.