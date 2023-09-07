VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for VHC is also noteworthy at 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VHC is $36.00, The public float for VHC is 62.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.77% of that float. The average trading volume of VHC on September 07, 2023 was 263.60K shares.

VHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) has decreased by -8.56 when compared to last closing price of 0.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a -16.00% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-04-25 that Penny stocks under $1 to watch this week. The post 10 Top Penny Stocks To Watch Under $1 appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

VHC’s Market Performance

VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC) has experienced a -16.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -35.84% drop in the past month, and a -35.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.91% for VHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.24% for VHC stock, with a simple moving average of -41.94% for the last 200 days.

VHC Trading at -36.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.64%, as shares sank -36.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VHC fell by -16.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3671. In addition, VirnetX Holding Corporation saw -37.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VHC starting from Larsen Kendall, who purchase 27,974 shares at the price of $0.38 back on Jun 05. After this action, Larsen Kendall now owns 802,133 shares of VirnetX Holding Corporation, valued at $10,630 using the latest closing price.

Larsen Kendall, the President & CEO of VirnetX Holding Corporation, purchase 2,000 shares at $0.43 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Larsen Kendall is holding 774,159 shares at $860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45991.67 for the present operating margin

+93.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for VirnetX Holding Corporation stands at -75541.67. The total capital return value is set at -13.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.48. Equity return is now at value -37.60, with -32.40 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 208.29.

Conclusion

In summary, VirnetX Holding Corporation (VHC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.